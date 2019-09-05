Nicolas Cervantes Robles, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for allegedly shooting another man on Tucson's southwest side. 

 

 

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Pima County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot someone on Tucson's southwest side and then fled the scene. 

Nicolas Cervantes Robles was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in the shooting, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of West Camino Elario. 

Deputies learned that the suspect, later identified as Robles, had left the scene, which prompted the department to put out a alert notifying the community there could be an armed man with a rifle in the area. 

Deputies found Robles later that afternoon and arrested him. He is being held in Pima County Jail on a $50,250 bond. 

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a department spokesman. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

