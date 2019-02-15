A Pima County jail inmate has died after an altercation with a corrections officer Thursday afternoon, an official said.
The altercation between 53-year-old David Maxwell and Officer Jason Hubert occurred about 2 p.m. The inmate was struck during the fight, but details about what prompted the fight were not released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The inmate died after attempts to aid him.
Hubert was not injured, the release said. He was put on administrative leave, as is standard protocol, said a Sheriff's Department statement released Friday morning. Hubert has been with the department since October 2007.
The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division.
No additional information has been released.