Pinal County officials are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the 3800 block of North Hohokam Road, outside of Florence.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday from a family member inside a home saying a man had shot his wife and then himself, according to a press release from PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani.
Deputies found 52-year-old John VanWezel and his 42-year-old wife Cindy VanWezel dead inside the home.
Officials believe the incident to be a murder-suicide, but the Pinal County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the cause of death.
This investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.