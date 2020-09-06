 Skip to main content
Officials: Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
A man was found dead in his Pima County jail cell early Sunday morning, officials said. 

At 4 a.m. Sunday, correctional officers found Hector Medrano, 27, unresponsive in his jail cell in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Sheriff's department officials did not say how the inmate died.

The department continues to investigate the incident. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

