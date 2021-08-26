Officials question release of man accused of being in a shootout with Tucson police

Lee was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, a non-life-threatening injury. Jove was not hurt in the incident.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus described Lee's release without bond as “beyond frustrating” in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Mike Storie, who represents the Tucson Police Officer’s Association, agreed with Magnus.

“This is insanity,” Storie said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Now we’ve released that guy with literally zero supervision and released the sergeant’s name.”

Lee’s release comes the same week the Pima County Attorney’s Office unveiled a set of principles that will lead away from cash bail.

According to a press release from the Pima County Attorney’s Office, if an arrestee poses an ongoing threat to the community, they should be held. If the arrestee does not pose an ongoing threat, prosecutors will recommend release from custody and articulate the conditions of release that will assist the person in returning for their next court date.

When asked for a comment, the Tucson City Court, the Superior Court and the Pima County Attorney’s Office all said they do not comment on pending cases.