Officials release names of two who died in crash near Arivaca

Officials have released the names of two people who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening southwest of Tucson.

Constantino Bautista Cruz, 37, and Efrain Medrano-Morales, 28, died in a crash on a rural road near Arivaca, about 50 miles southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Both are citizens of Mexico.

A 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of murder, driving under the influence and other crimes in connection to the crash. Three others were injured in the crash.

The U.S. Border Patrol tried to pull over the driver, who drove off, then crashed.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement and DUI, the department said.

No other information has been released.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.