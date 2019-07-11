lights and sirens
Officials are currently looking for a possibly armed man in the Picture Rocks area.

According to Marana Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott, the man was involved in a car chase after intentionally ramming a Marana Police vehicle shortly after 10 a.m Thursday. 

The man fled from the car and was last seen with a "long gun" in the Picture Rocks area near West Ina Road, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

According to PCSD, the man is considered dangerous.

It's advised to avoid the area. No further information has been released.

