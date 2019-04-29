The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two adults who were found dead from gunshot wounds in an office building north of Tucson Saturday.
Detectives believe Emmanuel Vergara, 42, entered the building in the 1000 block of West Ina Road and shot Nadia Lundin, 42, before shooting himself, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Monday.
An 11-year-old child who was found in the lobby of the office building was injured from shots fired by Vergara, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information had been released.