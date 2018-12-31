A Sierra Vista man was arrested Sunday and faces a number of charges after driving into a block wall and leaving the scene, and later crashing into another car head-on, officials say.
About 1 p.m. on Sunday, 53-year-old Paul William Otanez contacted the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the department said in a news release. Otanez said that he saw three men trying to steal his car before possibly jumping over a back fence to flee the scene.
Deputies were unable to find any indication of suspects in the area because snow on the ground appeared untouched. However, deputies left Otanez's apartment and began patrolling the neighborhood.
About an hour later, deputies were advised of a hit-and-run collision. The 911 caller said a man in a blue SUV ran into a block wall before driving off. Deputies were able to determine that the driver was Otanez, the release says.
Less than 10 minutes later, deputies were advised of the blue SUV driving recklessly in a parking lot before leaving at a high rate of speed. He was seen crashing through a locked gate, driving over a sidewalk and curb, and smashing into a sheriff's office building.
He fled again at a high rate of speed and was seen weaving in and out of traffic and later driving the wrong direction, the release shows. He later struck a vehicle head-on. No serious injuries were reported.
Authorities were able to catch up to the vehicle and Otanez was arrested and booked into the Cochise County jail, the release says. He faces numerous charges including leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage, endangerment and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.