One dead and three injured in car crash on Tucson's south side

One man has died, and three were injured in a car crash on Tucson’s south side Feb. 6.

James Vernon Ammons, 61, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the collision, Tucson police said.

On Feb. 6 just before 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road for a report of a collision involving two passenger vehicles.

Upon arriving, police learned that Ammons and two other occupants of a white 1984 GMC pickup were ejected from the vehicle and found in the roadway. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a 2012 Infiniti sedan, had fled the scene on foot, police said.

All three occupants of the pickup were taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two additional occupants in the pickup were identified as a man and woman in their 50s.

The driver of the Infiniti, Michael Aaron Roman, 41, was found hiding nearby and taken to Banner UMC with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.