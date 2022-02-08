 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dead in train crash on Tucson's southeast side
alert

One person dead in train crash on Tucson's southeast side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed in a collision with a train on Tucson’s far southeast side Monday evening.

Tucson police responded to train tracks south of South Houghton and East Old Vail roads for reports of an incident involving a train.

Due to the location of the incident, Union Pacific officials will be leading the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

First Bentley-branded residential tower to open in Miami

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News