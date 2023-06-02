Efforts to stop street takeovers and target aggressive driving continues to be a priority for local law enforcement, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says.

Due to the numerous complaints of street and intersection takeovers the department receives, deputies continue to conduct enforcement efforts. Deputies and detectives have arrested 38 drivers for reckless driving and 19 for racing during deployments and other enforcement efforts so far this year, a news release Friday said.

Most recently, detectives searched a house in the 3200 block of East Kleindale Road, near North Country Club Road. A person deputies say was promoting street racing was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway or other thoroughfare, public nuisance and racing on a highway, the news release said.

Deputies seized items that were related to the promotion of street takeovers. The sheriff’s department did not release the identity of the person arrested.

In addition to the arrests, multiple vehicles have been taken off the street, at least temporarily, during the deployments.

“The types of illegal behaviors demonstrated by groups shutting down roadways and racing is a nuisance, which often last into the early morning hours and disrupt traffic flow,” the news release said. “It is a dangerous situation for both those engaged in the behavior and the community it affects.”