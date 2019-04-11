An Oro Valley man accused in the killing of his wife on Feb. 12 paid his bond and was released to the supervision of pretrial services on Wednesday, officials say.
Judge Jeffrey Bergin agreed to reduce 37-year-old Trevor Draegeth's bond to $250,000 during an April 8 hearing, according to Pima County Superior Court documents. Officials at the Pima County jail say Draegeth posted bond on Wednesday night.
Draegeth's original bond was $10 million due to the fact that he told investigators he had $1 million, according to an interim complaint in the case.
"Investigators fear Trevor could attempt to flee the state with his children and/or parents," the complaint says.
Draegeth is facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of his wife 40-year-old Laurie Draegeth. After reporting she had committed suicide, he was arrested on March 6 when the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.
As a condition of release, Draegeth can only have contact with his and his wife's two children with the approval of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
His next court hearing is a case management conference scheduled for May 28.