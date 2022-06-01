Oro Valley police investigate second stranger danger incident

The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly asked children if they wanted to go home with him, making it the second stranger danger occurrence to happen within one week.

According to an Oro Valley police news release issued Tuesday, two 7-year-old boys were riding bicycles ahead of their parents when they were approached by a man walking his dog. The man then asked the boys if they wanted to go home with him, leaving the area after the boys refused.

The man is described as a white man in his 70s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, white hair and was walking a medium-sized white-and-brown fluffy dog, police said.

Police were also investigating a similar stranger danger incident in the area of West Molinetto Drive and North Piemonte Way on May 26.

Two 10-year-old children were playing outside their homes when they were approached by a man in a small white sedan, police said. The man reportedly offered the boys $5 each for no reason and sped off out of the neighborhood after they refused.

One child described the driver as a tanned white male with dark hair, a white shirt and dark purple sunglasses, police said.

It is unknown if these incidents are related or if the males described are the same person, police said. Police are also asking the community to stay vigilant and urge residents to immediately call 911 if they see something suspicious or have further information on the incidents.

Police are also asking parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers and what they can do to keep themselves safe.

