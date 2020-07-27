You are the owner of this article.
Police ID roofer working at CDO High School who fatally shot himself
A roofing worker accidentally shot himself to death with his own gun while working at Canyon Del Oro High School on Monday, police said.

Oro Valley police officers were called to the school, at 25 W. Calle Concordia, and found Noel Watts, 40, unconscious and bleeding heavily from the leg, the police department said in a news release. Officers performed first aid on Watts until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics continued performing CPR on Watts, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found a handgun and a spent cartridge inside Watts' clothing.

He was working for a subcontractor hired to reroof the school building. No students were on campus and no one else was injured, police said.

Watts apparently carried a gun with him while on the job and "right now it's looking like an accidental discharge," said Sgt. Amy Graham of the Oro Valley Police Department.

