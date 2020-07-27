Oro Valley police: Roofer working at high school fatally shoots himself
Oro Valley police: Roofer working at high school fatally shoots himself

A roofing contractor may have accidentally shot himself to death with his own gun while working on the roof of Canyon Del Oro High School today, police said.

The contractor apparently carried a gun with him while on the job and "right now it's looking like an accidental discharge," said Sgt. Amy Graham of the Oro Valley Police Department.

"It was not a suicide," Graham said of the July 27 incident, which occurred around 10 a.m.

The man has not yet been publicly identified because his family members are still being notified, she said. More information will be released once that process is complete.

