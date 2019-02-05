Police want to warn the community about a suspicious van that allegedly followed a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from a bus stop in Oro Valley Monday.
The girl reported to police that she noticed the van as she walked home from the bus stop at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Granville Canyon Way and Bandanna Way.
She said it followed her as she turned off the main street into a cul-de-sac. She began to run and the van drove away, headed north on Bandanna Way, according to a department Facebook post.
A neighbor had noticed the van following the girl and asked if she was OK. The neighbor said the van was driving in reverse, following the child, according to the post.
Police say the driver is described as a male with a blue shirt and brown facial hair, driving an older-model, white van with a ladder on the roof.
Officers searched the area but found nothing. OVPD is asking people to call 911 if they see a similar van in the area.