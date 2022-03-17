 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over 130,000 fentanyl tablets found in crockpot in Nogales
Over 130,000 fentanyl tablets found in crockpot in Nogales

Over 130,000 tablets of fentanyl were found hidden in a crockpot on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Michael W. Humphries's Twitter

Over 130,000 fentanyl tablets were discovered by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday.

Michael W. Humphries, the port director, said the tablets were found hidden within a crockpot.

The port director thanked CBP officers for intercepting this unusual concealment method. 

Humphries praised the officers and thanked them for “intercepting this unusual concealment method.”

The fentanyl tablets were found by CBP officers working at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday. 

