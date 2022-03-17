Over 130,000 fentanyl tablets found in crockpot in Nogales

Over 130,000 fentanyl tablets were discovered by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday.
Michael W. Humphries, the port director, said the tablets were found hidden within a crockpot.
Humphries praised the officers and thanked them for “intercepting this unusual concealment method.”
UNIQUE CONCEALMENT METHOD: @CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales are always hard at work! Yesterday Officers discovered over 130,000 fentanyl tablets hidden within a crockpot. Thank you #CBP Nogales Officers for intercepting this unusual concealment method! pic.twitter.com/2Y8FYlVtl8— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 17, 2022
