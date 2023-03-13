Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of carjacking after authorities say they stole two cars at gunpoint in separate incidents on the same day.

Early on Sunday, March 5, an Uber driver's Jeep Cherokee was stolen after the driver was threatened with a gun by two men near San Xavier on the Tohono O’odham Nation, said a news release Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

"The driver ran for several hours to a gas station on Valencia Road near Interstate 19, where an employee called 911," the release said.

Later that morning, a Toyota Camry was stolen at gunpoint from a convenience store in Marana, the release said.

Marana police tried to stop the Toyota, but the driver fled and eventually crashed near Interstate 10 and West Miracle Mile. Two men were arrested after a short foot chase.

Police say they found a gun inside the Camry. The stolen Jeep was found less than a mile from the convenience store where the Camry was stolen.

James Moreno and Christopher Rodriguez, both 18 and from the San Xavier district, were named in a criminal complaint accusing them of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the release said.

The FBI is conducting the investigation.