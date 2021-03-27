Pandemic-related changes bring unexpected benefits to Pima County's justice system

The thinking on that end is that with kids not attending school in-person, they were less likely to be out with their peers and causing trouble, Mattison said.

The juvenile court's goal has long been to find the best way to keep kids out of the system and detention, and the pandemic pushed people even harder to try to catch child welfare cases before they end up in the courts.

Mattison nodded to the collaborative nature of the court, saying that they worked hard with other agencies and advocacy groups to figure out how to best meet the needs of participants moving forward.

"That collaboration between our justice partners... was the biggest thing that got us through this pandemic," Mattison said.

The collaborative efforts to assist people caught up in the system continue, as for the second time since the pandemic began, multiple agencies have come together to evaluate the jail population and release people who don't need to be there, Conover said in a interview Friday.

Her office is also working on an initiative to try to get people out of jail who are being held on detainers from other jurisdictions.