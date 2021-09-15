 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parking lot confrontation ends with one man dead in midtown Tucson
alert

Parking lot confrontation ends with one man dead in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot to death after a confrontation in a midtown Tucson parking lot. 

Vincent Nicholas Sullivan, 25, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital before police arrived at the scene. He later died due to his injuries, police said.

Before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near East Grant Road, after multiple reports of a shooting, police said.

There are no suspects in custody.

 Anyone with information  is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson-area WWII vets take flight in restored biplane

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News