Parking lot confrontation ends with one man dead in midtown Tucson

A man was shot to death after a confrontation in a midtown Tucson parking lot.

Vincent Nicholas Sullivan, 25, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital before police arrived at the scene. He later died due to his injuries, police said.

Before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near East Grant Road, after multiple reports of a shooting, police said.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.