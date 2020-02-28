Part of I-40 in eastern Arizona reopens after DPS, homicide suspects exchange gunfire

A 53-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 40 east of Holbrook in northeastern Arizona reopened late Friday morning after being closed for hours because of a law enforcement situation involving gunfire.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release that at least one trooper was involved in a shooting but that no troopers or suspects were injured.

New Mexico State Police notified Arizona State Troopers they were in a chase with heavily-armed homicide suspects and the chase was headed toward Arizona, the department said.

Arizona State Troopers took over the pursuit and the suspects started shooting at troopers from Arizona and New Mexico. Additional troopers were deployed ahead of the suspects and returned fire, the department said.

The troopers stopped the vehicle and the suspects, a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were taken into custody. The truck they were driving, a white Dodge Ram pickup, was reported stolen, he department said.

One lane of Interstate 40 westbound is now open through the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.