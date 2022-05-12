Patagonia wildfire more than 60% contained

A break in the red flag conditions have let firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines around the San Rafael Fire in Patagonia, preventing it from additional growth.

While some heat remains at the head of the fire, the lull in high winds helped resources establish additional containment and prevent further spread to the north and northeast, a news release from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. On Wednesday, crews were able to get line in on the western, eastern and southern flanks of the fire.

The fire is currently at 11,620 acres and is 62% contained, the news release said. An estimated 165 ground personnel remain assigned with aircraft on standby as some resources have been reassigned to provide for initial attack should a new incident start nearby.

Due to the increased containment, the Southeast Zone Incident Management Team will transition the fire back to the department of forestry and fire management and the Coronado National Forest on Friday morning.

Forest Road 799 and the Arizona Trail from Parker Canyon Lake to Harshaw Road remain closed for public and firefighter safety. All residential areas have also returned to "Ready" status.

The San Rafael Fire started on Saturday and pushed nearly 12 miles to the northeast due to high winds and a dry grass crop, the news release said. A corral at San Rafael State Natural Area was damaged at the start of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

