Pedestrian, 51, killed by impaired driver on Tucson's east side

A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed by an impaired driver Sunday night on Tucson's east side.

Sierra Deborah Waters was attempting to cross Tanque Verde Road near Sabino Canyon Road on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Prius, Tucson police said.

The driver remained on scene but Waters died from her injuries after being taken to St. Joseph's Hospital.

An officer with the Tucson Police Department's DUI unit responded and determined the driver was impaired. However, no citations have been issued. The case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office once complete.

Tucson police say mid-block crossing by Waters and impaired driving were the major contributing factors.

This was the 18th pedestrian fatality in Tucson this year, up from 10 at this time last year.

