 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pedestrian, 51, killed by impaired driver on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed by an impaired driver Sunday night on Tucson's east side.

Sierra Deborah Waters was attempting to cross Tanque Verde Road near Sabino Canyon Road on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Prius, Tucson police said.

The driver remained on scene but Waters died from her injuries after being taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. 

An officer with the Tucson Police Department's DUI unit responded and determined the driver was impaired. However, no citations have been issued. The case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office once complete. 

Tucson police say mid-block crossing by Waters and impaired driving were the major contributing factors. 

This was the 18th pedestrian fatality in Tucson this year, up from 10 at this time last year. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A purr-fect match: UK woman marries cat to prove point to landlords

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News