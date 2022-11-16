Pedestrian dies a week after being struck by SUV, Tucson police says

A man has died after he was struck a week earlier by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk on Tucson’s northwest side, Tucson police said.

On Nov. 8, officers arrived at the intersection of North First Avenue and East Limberlost Drive after receiving reports of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian, Tucson police said. A male pedestrian in his 80s was taken by Tucson Fire personnel to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the man was on the northeast corner of the intersection and was crossing Limberlost Drive from north to south when a gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban struck him, police said. The driver was turning right from westbound Limberlost onto northbound First Avenue at the time of the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk; however, it is unknown if he entered on a walk or don't walk signal, police said.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

On Nov. 15, the man died. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is the contributing factor in the collision, police said. No charges or citations have been issued at this time.