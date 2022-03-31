 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 56-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

Stephan B. Izen was attempting to cross Speedway, near Kolb Road, from south to north when a silver eastbound 2019 Honda Pilot hit him, Tucson police said. The driver immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Police and Tucson Fire personnel responded to the 1100 block of North Finance Drive, but despite their life-saving efforts, Izen was pronounced dead.

It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said Izen was not in a crosswalk and midblock crossing is a major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

