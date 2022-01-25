Pedestrian dies in early morning crash on Tucson's south side

A man was struck by a truck and killed on Tucson’s south side early Monday morning while crossing the street, police said.

Tucson Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 6 a.m. near East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue. Tucson Fire took the man to Banner-University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man died. Tucson police are withholding his name until next of kin are notified.

Detectives determined the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk area, was attempting to cross Irvington Road from north to south when he was hit by a brown 2001 Ford F150. The truck’s driver stopped and remained on scene.

A police interview determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. While police noted the incident remains under investigation, midblock crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the collision.

This death marks the 11th traffic fatality recorded on Tucson streets so far in 2022, outstripping last years pace of six fatalities at this time.

