Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by a car on Tucson's east side

A man has died weeks after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side.

James Zimmerman, 33, died on Jan. 13 due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, Tucson police said.

On Dec. 21 just after 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Speedway and North Wilmot Road after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Zimmerman was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers determined that Zimmerman was crossing Wilmot Road in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Witnesses confirmed that the vehicular traffic had a green light for southbound travel and that Zimmerman was crossing against the traffic signal, police said. At the time of the crash, it was dark and the street lights were on and fully operational.

After the crash, the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Crossing against a traffic signal is the major contributing factor in this case, police said.

No citations or charges will be issued.