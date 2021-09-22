 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit by motor scooter on Tucson's south side dies
Pedestrian hit by motor scooter on Tucson's south side dies

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A pedestrian died after being hit by a motor scooter on Tucson’s south side Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers arrived at the area of East Hermans Road and South Farmbelt Drive for reports of a collision involving a man and a blue 2007 Suzuki AN400 motor scooter, police said.

Tucson Fire rendered aid to both the pedestrian and rider of the Suzuki, but the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the family. The rider was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Detectives determined that the rider of the Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Hermans Road while the pedestrian was standing in the roadway just off the shoulder of East Hermans Road and South Farmbelt Drive. The Suzuki struck the pedestrian, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

The rider was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

