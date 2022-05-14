Pedestrian killed in DUI hit-and-run in Tucson's Catalina Foothills

A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 52-year-old pedestrian Friday.

The crash was reported May 13 just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road. A passerby said the pedestrian, Rhett Wilber, had been hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies found citizens rendering aid to Wilber and took over the life-saving efforts until Rural Metro Fire Department arrived, however, Wilber died at the scene.

As authorities searched the area, a report of a suspicious abandoned vehicle came in, the Sheriff's Department said. The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash. The suspect, 35-year-old Bradley Schaffer, was found in the area and arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence.

He was booked at the Pima County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

