Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in midtown Tucson Sunday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Speedway near Stone Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.
The suspect vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.
The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of the family.
No further information was released.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.