Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in midtown Tucson Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Speedway near Stone Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of the family.

No further information was released.