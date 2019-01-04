A man was killed after he was hit by a truck near Picture Rocks early this morning, officials say.
The 20-year-old man was struck at 2:30 a.m. on Anway Road between Manville and Orange Grove roads, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman James Allerton. The man died at the scene.
Witnesses say the vehicle that fled the scene was a truck, Allerton said. There are no crosswalks in that area.
This incident is under investigation. There is no more information at this time.
Anyone with information can call 911 or send anonymous tips to 88-CRIME.