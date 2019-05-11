crime scene tape
Three people were injured in a shooting at a Circle K in midtown Tucson  Friday night, an official confirmed on Saturday.

At about 7 p.m., Tucson police officers were dispatched near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road for reports of the shooting. They found several shell casings spread out on the property.

A woman was one of the victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

It appears at least two people exchanged gunfire at the scene, according to Magos.

Friday's initial report said at least one person had suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one has been detained as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Magos said. 

Detectives are determining if the shooting was gang-related. No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1