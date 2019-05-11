Three people were injured in a shooting at a Circle K in midtown Tucson Friday night, an official confirmed on Saturday.
At about 7 p.m., Tucson police officers were dispatched near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road for reports of the shooting. They found several shell casings spread out on the property.
A woman was one of the victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
It appears at least two people exchanged gunfire at the scene, according to Magos.
Friday's initial report said at least one person had suffered life-threatening injuries.
No one has been detained as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Magos said.
Detectives are determining if the shooting was gang-related. No further information has been released.