Tucson police are investigating a possible stabbing at a residence in the 8800 block of East Bellevue Street where a man was transported with serious injuries, officials say.
Tucson police have detained a person of interest, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesperson. Smith said earlier that police were looking for a possible male suspect who left on foot.
The stabbing happened around 9:30 Monday morning. Law enforcement put Bloom Elementary School and Calvary Chapel, both close by, on a soft lockdown, which was lifted at about 1 p.m.
There is no more information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. People with any information should call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.