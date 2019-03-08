Classes at Pima Community College Northwest Campus will start on time today after a search for a suspect resulted in a lockdown Thursday afternoon.
At about 4:50 p.m., a PCC system alert instructed those in the area to evacuate due to a campus threat.
Two minutes later, a second notification said officers were searching the campus and to follow all police instructions.
At 5:02 p.m., students and staff were told to "shelter in place."
Officials then cancelled the alert after taking the suspect into custody about 25 minutes later.
The campus was shut down for the remainder of the evening.
PCC threat suspect taken into custody by TPD. Northwest Campus open for normal operations tomorrow. Thanks to our local partners for assistance!— Pima Community College Police Department (@PCCPD) March 8, 2019