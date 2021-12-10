Pima County Attorney launches review of police killing of man in a wheel chair

The Pima County Attorney's Office has launched the review of a police shooting that left a man in a motorized wheel chair dead last month.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said her office had received the bulk of necessary evidence from the Tucson Police Department to begin to evaluate the facts of the case and conduct the investigation.

"The video is jarring. And, the video represents but a fraction of the evidence we must evaluate to determine if criminal charges are warranted in this incident,” Conover said in a statement. “Charging decisions, especially involving incidents in which a loss of life has occurred, are not made in this office based on emotion. They are based on a deliberative review of all the facts and all the evidence at hand. It is our obligation, my obligation, to get these decisions right, not rushed, while strictly ensuring the rights of the accused as embodied in our Constitution and laws.”

Conover said she has scheduled a convening of a critical incident review group, made up of senior homicide prosecutors and experienced attorneys, to determine whether to present the case to a grand jury for a possible indictment of the officer.