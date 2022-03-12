Pima County Attorney resumes filing charges in minor drug cases

“People were simply still brought to the jail on simple drug possession. They were booked and went into the pit for hours before they finally get to the initial appearance where my deputy could dismiss the case,” Conover said. “So we didn't see signs of increased deflection.”

While the Tucson Police Department has had “years to grow accustomed to deflection,” the county attorney said, other local law enforcement agencies don’t have the same experience.

“They're going to do what they've been doing for 20 years. Everyone does the best they can,” Conover said. “But the result was frustrating.”

Sheriff Chris Nanos acknowledged his department’s deputies can use opportunities to cite and release or deflect at their discretion, but said he wishes there were more social services available outside city limits in the wider area his department patrols.

“We try to encourage our deputies to understand in our training processes that not everybody needs to go to jail. There are other ways to deal with the situation,” he said. “But I've got $18 million a year spent in my jail on mental health and drug addiction issues. Can we not give that $18 million a year to those who are better equipped to handle that?”