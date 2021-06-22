Pima County Attorney's Office names new chief civil deputy

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced on social media the hiring of Tucson Unified School District legal counsel Sam Brown as chief civil deputy.
Brown's hiring rounds out the top tier of Conover's senior leadership team, which includes Chief Deputy Tamara Mulembo and Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South.
The Civil Division's top spot had been vacant since former civil chief Andy Flagg resigned on March 16. Brown will remain with TUSD until July.
Brown was first hired as TUSD's legal counsel in 2010, transitioning to the district's director of desegregation in 2012. He held that position until January 2015, when he returned to his former job as legal counsel for the district, according to his LinkedIn page.
During his work with TUSD, Brown counseled leaders and governing board members through school closures and legislative efforts to eliminate the district's ethnic studies program, among other challenges, according to Conover's post on the Pima County Attorney's Office's Facebook page.
Most recently, Brown led efforts to reform the Tucson Urban League. Under his leadership, the organization moved from "seven figures in the red to a revitalized TUL that has re-engaged and reclaimed community programs that had been lost," Conover said in the post.
"Sam is a proud, native Tucsonan who shares our vision for justice in Pima County and believes in civil service and our role in making this a better community for all," the post said.
"When I finally had a chance to meet Sam in person earlier this year, he asked me if I like puzzles. I absolutely love puzzles, I told him, as does my entire family. 'Let’s go solve some puzzles together,' he replied, 'for the community,'" Conover said in the Facebook post, calling Brown "the final piece of the puzzle" of the office's senior leadership team.
"With his experience advising a Board, and with his vision, PCAO will serve this community, just as hoped for," the post said.
Conover, a Democrat elected to the post in November, took office in January.
