Pima County court administrator 'still performing her duties' after DUI arrest

Lisa Royal, the former Green Valley justice of the peace and current administrator of Pima County’s Justice Court system, is “still performing her duties” after she was arrested early New Year’s Day on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Royal, 60, was pulled over about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Orange Grove Road, according to Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Marissa Hernandez. Online records show her case was transferred from Justice Court.

Adam Watters, the presiding judge of Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that “there has been no suspension or any administrative action” taken regarding her arrest.

“We believe in something called innocent until proven guilty,” Watters said. “Things happen to people and we’re going to sit back and wait.”

Royal has worked in Pima County courts since about 1990, and began her first stint as Justice Court administrator in 2005. She became justice of the peace in 2013 before returning to her administrator position.

