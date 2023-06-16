The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night that killed a pedestrian.

Kevin Baughman, 29, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road near South Mark and West Valencia roads about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck and killed by an SUV, an agency news release said.

Witnesses said they saw an SUV brake hard before hitting Baughman and then flee, the news release said.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s GMC Yukon. It is missing a rear passenger side taillight and has damage to a rear window and the plastic trim around the window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.