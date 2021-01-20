 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County deputies shoot, kill man who rammed patrol car, Sheriff's Department says
featured

Pima County deputies shoot, kill man who rammed patrol car, Sheriff's Department says

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a deputy near the intersection of Positano Way and Paseo De Angel northwest of Tucson on Jan. 20, 2021. One adult male was transported to the hospital.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the name of a man who was killed by deputies Wednesday on Tucson's northwest side. 

Deputies shot and killed Bradley Alexander Lewis, 19, after they say he fled a traffic stop and rammed a patrol vehicle.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Overton Road to reports of a man attempting to break into vehicles, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Deputies got a description of the suspect, Lewis, and of his car, and just before 7 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a residential road near North Shannon Road and West Orange Grove Road.

Lewis drove away to a nearby house where he rammed a patrol vehicle, deputies said. 

Deputies tried to detain Lewis, then fired their weapons. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the incident and no other details were available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News