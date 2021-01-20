Pima County deputies shoot, kill man who rammed patrol car, Sheriff's Department says

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the name of a man who was killed by deputies Wednesday on Tucson's northwest side.

Deputies shot and killed Bradley Alexander Lewis, 19, after they say he fled a traffic stop and rammed a patrol vehicle.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Overton Road to reports of a man attempting to break into vehicles, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies got a description of the suspect, Lewis, and of his car, and just before 7 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a residential road near North Shannon Road and West Orange Grove Road.

Lewis drove away to a nearby house where he rammed a patrol vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies tried to detain Lewis, then fired their weapons. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the incident and no other details were available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

