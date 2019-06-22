A man died after suffering gunshot wounds in a Tucson Foothills apartment early Saturday morning, officials said.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 7400 block of North Mona Lisa Road, near Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard. Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's department said.
Detectives from the violent crimes unit are investigating the incident and learned that the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to the sheriff's department.
No arrests have been made, but detectives have identified and are interviewing all parties involved, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. There are no outstanding suspects, Allerton said.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 911.