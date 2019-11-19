Two men are in custody after an armed robbery, a carjacking and an exchange of gunfire with Pima County deputies on the Tucson area's northwest side Friday, officials say.
Jared Leeson, 39, and Michael Crooks, 44, were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple charges, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General in the 1700 block of West Ruthrauff Road. Crooks was taken into custody.
Deputies located Leeson's SUV driving away, said Deputy James Allerton. Gunfire was exchanged, he said.
Leeson fled to Mona Lisa and Orange Grove and crashed. One suspect and two deputies exchanged gunfire again, said Allerton.
At a news conference later, Sheriff Mark Napier said it was not clear who fired first but that there were two exchanges of gunfire between two deputies and one suspect before Friday's incident ended.
Pima County deputies Gabriel Maynes and Theodore Robles were involved in the shooting, the sheriff's department said in a news release late Friday. There were no injuries, officials said.
The department could not release details regarding which suspect was involved in the shooting, Deputy Marissa Hernandez, spokeswoman for the department said Tuesday.
After the second shootout, one suspect ran and then carjacked a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and fled west from the area, Allerton said.
He was eventually taken in to custody near the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Twin Peaks.