Pima County inmate found dead, investigation underway

An inmate was found dead in the Pima County jail on Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 2 at 5:30 a.m., a corrections officer found 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza unresponsive in his cell, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Staff immediately entered the cell and administered emergency life-saving measures while they waited for the Tucson Fire Department to arrive.

Despite life-saving efforts, Inzunza was pronounced dead, the news release said. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

Inzunza was booked into the Pima County jail on Jan. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft and kidnapping, the sheriff's department said.

The investigation is ongoing.