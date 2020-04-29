Pima County jail corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus

A Pima County jail corrections officer and three other Sheriff's Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were no confirmed cases amongst Pima County jail inmates as of Wednesday, April 29.

The sheriff's department has about 1,500 employees and about 1,300 inmates.

The corrections officer has been on unrelated leave since April 17, reducing the overall risk of infection to others, Allerton said.

Three of the employees who tested positive work in positions where they had little interaction with others, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman. They have been placed on leave.

The department is doing contact tracing to see where affected workers might have picked up the disease and who else they might have exposed to it, Allerton said.

He said PCSD is following all recommended protocols to limit the potential spread of the virus.

The department has stepped up cleaning of its facilities, installed hand-washing stations in the back of patrol cars and conducts temperature checks of anyone who enters. Any employee who feels sick must stay home for two weeks.

Information on whether there are any confirmed cases within the Tucson Police Department was not immediately available.

COVID-19 was cited as the cause of death for one state prisoner in Tucson, the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office told The Associated Press.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.