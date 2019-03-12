A Pima County jail inmate was recently convicted of assaulting a corrections officer, officials say.
Niger Noriega was an inmate in Pima County jail in September 2018 when a corrections officer told him he needed to return to his cell, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office. He attacked the officer, repeatedly punching him in the face, breaking the officer's nose.
A Pima County jury convicted him of aggravated assault on an officer, causing temporary but substantial disfigurement.
There is a status conference scheduled to discuss his sentencing on March 22.