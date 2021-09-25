 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County Jail inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
alert top story

Pima County Jail inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An inmate in Pima County Jail has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sept. 25 at 2:30 a.m., the inmate was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. Identification of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of family. 

The inmate was taken to the hospital on Sept. 6 after testing positive for COVID-19, PCSD said.

PCSD said the inmate was booked into Pima County Jail on July 25 after being extradited from the State of Maine to Pima County for two probation violation warrants for narcotics-related charges.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News