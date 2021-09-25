Pima County Jail inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

An inmate in Pima County Jail has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sept. 25 at 2:30 a.m., the inmate was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. Identification of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of family.

The inmate was taken to the hospital on Sept. 6 after testing positive for COVID-19, PCSD said.

PCSD said the inmate was booked into Pima County Jail on July 25 after being extradited from the State of Maine to Pima County for two probation violation warrants for narcotics-related charges.