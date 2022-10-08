 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell; second death this week

  • Updated

Two inmates have died at the Pima County jail this week.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A second Pima County jail inmate has been found dead in his cell this week, officials said Friday.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, a corrections officer found an unresponsive inmate in his cell and called for medical assistance. Staff members began administering emergency aid and called for Tucson Fire personnel. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the inmate dead.

Investigators found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The inmate was identified as Benjamin Willhite, 41. He had been in custody since Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a felony drug warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Willhite is the second inmate to die at the jail this week. On Monday, Oct. 3, a 30-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead, officials said earlier.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Candlelight vigil held at UA for Thomas Meixner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News