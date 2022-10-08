Pima County jail inmate found dead in cell; second death this week

A second Pima County jail inmate has been found dead in his cell this week, officials said Friday.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, a corrections officer found an unresponsive inmate in his cell and called for medical assistance. Staff members began administering emergency aid and called for Tucson Fire personnel. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the inmate dead.

Investigators found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The inmate was identified as Benjamin Willhite, 41. He had been in custody since Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a felony drug warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Willhite is the second inmate to die at the jail this week. On Monday, Oct. 3, a 30-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead, officials said earlier.