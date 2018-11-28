Robert Wayne Warnes, 49, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children, officials say.

 Pima County Attorney's Office

A Pima County man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children, officials say.

Robert Wayne Warnes, 49, possessed images of child pornography on both his computer and cellphone between 2014 and 2017, says a Facebook posting from the Pima County Attorney's Office.

He also tried to use a web camera to record images of children "posing in a sexually exploitive way," the post says. 

Warnes faces between 24 and 63 years in prison, the post says.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott