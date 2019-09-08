Convictions Integrity Unit

A Pima county prosecutor and University of Arizona law professor will be discussing his changed opinion on the death penalty during a Wednesday meet-and-greet.

Deputy Pima County Attorney Rick Unkelsbay, who heads up the office's Conviction Integrity Unit, has tried more than 100 murder cases. Sixteen of the people whose cases he tried received the death sentence, which Unkelsbay now says doesn't work.

Unkelsbay recently wrote a book detailing his views and changed perspective called "Arbitrary Death: A Prosecutor's Perspective on the Death Penalty," which Unkelsbay will discuss with UA Professor Jason Kreag. The book highlights several Pima County homicide cases, with survivors sharing their experiences with capital punishment cases.

During the event, Unkelsbay, who says our justice system is fundamentally flawed, will discuss the book, his changing opinions and his arguments for why capital punishment should be abolished.

Arbitrary Death will be available for sale at the event, with all proceeds benefiting Tucson nonprofit Homicide Survivors Inc.

