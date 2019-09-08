Arbitrary Death: Author Meet & Greet

Rick Unkelsbay, Pima County prosecutor and author, will be discussing his book, "Arbitrary Death: A Prosecutor's Perspective on the Death Penalty," how his opinions about the death penalty evolved throughout his career and why he believes it should be abandoned.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11; 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Lobby, University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law; 1201 E. Speedway

Tickets are free and available at https://conta.cc/2KYs5Xe